Severe weather expected late today and tonight

We’re moving deeper into the heart of severe weather season and our next chance of severe weather is later today and tonight. The severe weather odds are not as high as they were two weeks ago when Texas experienced a tornado outbreak, but gusty winds, hail, or even a stray tornado or two could be possible.

Monday Severe Weather Risk (KWTX)

Severe storm chances won’t increase until around dinner time. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies throughout the entire day today with maybe a stray sprinkle in the morning or a stray shower in the afternoon. Storms should start to fire up west of Highway 281 between 4 PM and 6 PM. These initial isolated storms will carry with them a threat for large hail, potentially near golf-ball size, gusty winds, or a stray tornado. As the isolated storms congeal into a line and march eastward, gusty winds to near 70 MPH will be the main threat. Severe storms should approach the I-35 corridor between 7 PM and 10 PM (depending on where exactly they fire up) with most of the storms pushing east of I-35 by midnight. Storms should completely exit the area by 4 AM at the latest, but most should be finished with storms by 2 AM. The highest severe weather chance comes near and east of the Metroplex where there will be a higher gusty wind threat and a higher tornado threat.

After Tuesday storms move out, we’re expecting clearing skies from west-to-east as dry west and southwesterly winds return. West and southwesterly winds typically boost temperatures and that’s what we’re expecting as highs reach the upper 80s and low-to-mid 90s! Tuesday could be our hottest day of the year (so far) but thankfully a strong April cold front swings through Wednesday morning. Temperatures ahead of the front still in the 60s will tumble into the 50s near and shortly after daybreak and then only reach the low-to-mid 70s for highs. We’ll actually be staying in the low 70s for highs Thursday and Friday with morning lows near 40°! We’re expecting 80s to return this weekend with one or maybe a few storm chances returning next week, likely on Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

