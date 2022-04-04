Some severe storms tonight followed by possible record heat Tuesday

Severe storm chances are with us for the evening and overnight hours. It’s a quick window for storms, but one where you’ll want to stay weather through dinner time & as you go to bed tonight. Have a reliable way to get warnings, like our weather app. Good news for the week is that tonight is our one and only chance for severe storms this week.

TONIGHT’S STORMS: Storms should start to fire up west of Highway 281 between 4 PM and 6 PM. These initial isolated storms will carry with them a threat for large hail, potentially near golf-ball size, gusty winds, or a stray tornado. Those one or two strong/severe storms should progress eastward and turn into more of a line of storms. This will then shift the hail threat to more of a damaging wind concern, with 70 MPH possible. Severe storms should approach the I-35 corridor between 7 PM and 10 PM. Storms should completely exit the area by 4 AM at the latest. The highest severe weather chance with this round of storms will officially be out of our area, closer to Dallas/Forth Worth.

TUESDAY: Storms move out before sunrise and we could possibly see record heat tomorrow. Highs reach the upper 80s and low-to-mid 90s. Tuesday’s record high is 90 degrees and we are forecasting a high of 92! &it could be our hottest day of the year (so far). We don’t settle into 90s just yet though... so chill is still able to dive down to us.

BEYOND: An April cold front swings through Wednesday morning. Behind the front, our temperature pattern will be 40s in the mornings and 70s in the afternoons for the rest of the week. We’re expecting 80s to return this weekend with one or maybe a few storm chances returning next week, likely on Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

