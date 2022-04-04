Troy High School assistant principal charged with DWI suspected in two wrecks

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Jones, 57, the assistant principal at Troy High School in Central Texas, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and driving with an invalid license (DWLI).

Temple Police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Green Tree Loop to investigate a hit-and-run collision at about 12:45 a.m. on April 3, 2022.

Police said Jones sideswiped a vehicle on the interstate within the Belton city limits, and then struck a second vehicle in the 4900 block of FM93 in Temple.

The officers located Jones in the 3800 block of Green Tree Loop and took him into custody.

Jones was booked into the Bell County Jail during the early-morning hours of Sunday, April 3, and his bonds were listed at $3,000.

He was no longer in the jail roster as of Sunday evening.

