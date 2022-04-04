Advertisement

Two cremains identified as honorable veterans in Lubbock County

The urn containing the cremains of a local veteran is being carried to a hearse where it will be transported to San Antonio
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After extensive research by the Missing In America Project Texas (MIAP Texas) and the assistance of the Lubbock County Courthouse, two cremains in Lubbock County were identified as being honorable veterans. This is the first time that veteran cremains has been found in Lubbock County within the last 10 years.

In honoring the forgotten, MIAP Texas’ mission is to locate, identify, and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state, and federal organizations, as well as to provide honor and respect to those who have served our country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes.

At the request of Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish, at approximately 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the Lubbock Regional Honor Guard, commanded by former U.S. Navy Fireman Doug Evans, will perform Military Honors at the Lubbock County Courthouse in honor of two deceased veterans. Judge Parrish contacted the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 to coordinate the Military Honors for the two deceased Lubbock Veterans. He stated that Lubbock County has a solemn duty and responsibility to honor these two honorable veterans before they depart Lubbock for their final resting place. Military honors have been planned, including roll call, 21-gun salute and taps. Bagpipes will play solemn music commensurate to the occasion.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., a hearse, escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR), will arrive at the Lubbock County Courthouse to take custody of the honorable veteran’s cremains. The hearse will arrive in Lubbock, carrying eight honorable veteran cremains from Amarillo. The cremains will be ceremoniously escorted to their final resting place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

The public is invited to the Lubbock County Courthouse to honor the sacrifice of these two honorable veterans. It’s been said that a soldier truly dies when they are forgotten and it is our responsibility not to allow them to be forgotten.

Contact the Lubbock VFW Post 2466, Commander Benny Guerrero, at (760) 470-1154 or Joel Carver at (806) 290-5267.

