Affidavit: Killeen Grandmother called 911 to report grandson shot, killed two people

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Ruben Fuentes Jr., 17, the teen accused of murder by the Killeen Police Department, allegedly called his grandmother to tell her he fatally shot two people and the woman is the one who called 911 to let police know about the shooting at her home.

Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Brook Drive at about 2:30 a.m. on March 24.

Officers met with Linda Fuentes, who revealed her grandson had confessed to shooting and killing two people inside the home.

Officers entered the home and discovered two victims dead from gunshot wounds, an arrest affidavit states.

The officers were given a description of the suspect, including a tattoo on his neck. Police later located a teenager with a tattoo matching the description given to officers at the scene of the shooting.

When officers approached the suspect, later identified as Ruben Fuentes, he originally told them his name was “Honcho.”

The affidavit states Ruben Fuentes was in possession of a 9mm handgun when he was taken into custody.

A woman named Donna Wilson identified one of the victims at the home as Alik Wilson, 15, her runaway nephew.

An officer at the scene of the shooting also found a receipt with the name “Alik W,” which appeared to belong to Alik Wilson.

Investigators also met with Kristina Aus, who identified the other victim at the home as her niece, 18-year-old Revierra Gibson.

Jamie Owens, who told police he was Gibson’s stepfather, stated she had a boyfriend named “Honcho.”

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Fuentes and he set his bond at $1,000,000 on each murder charge.

