‘Best night of my life’: Beloved Central Texas teen voted homecoming king

By Julie Hays
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved Bosqueville teenager with cerebral palsy was crowned homecoming king at prom over the weekend in an event he calls “the best night of his life.”

Conner Castillo, 18, was voted homecoming king at Bosqueville High School by juniors at seniors who attended the prom.

“I was surprised,” Conner said. “It made my happy.  It was exciting.”

Conner is one of the most well-liked and supported students at the 2A high school outside of Waco.

While he may have been surprised by the crown, it didn’t shock his mom, Alicia, who says Bosqueville students have always treated Conner as an equal.

“To me, it doesn’t surprise me with that school because they are all about including Conner in everything,” Alicia said. “That’s what I love about that school and it’s not just staff.  It’s the students, too.”

Last season, Conner was part of a very special play - dubbed the “Touching Touchdown” on social media - in which the team helped him score a touchdown during a game. His older brother, Aaron, a member of the team, pushed him to the end zone.

Conner was also asked to throw the first pitch of the high school baseball season this year at Bosqueville and was surrounded by the cheers of players.

When prom rolled around, his peers were right there to make sure Conner enjoyed it.

Junior Hannah Olson was his date and dressed in a matching hot pink gown to his pink vest and bowtie.

Junior Hannah Olson was Conner's date and dressed in a matching hot pink gown to his pink vest and bowtie.(Courtesy Photo)

Aaron served as the chauffer, taking the pair to dinner, pictures at the Magnolia Silos and then the big event.

When Conner arrived at the prom, he was immediately surrounded on the dancefloor.

Alicia said she can’t talk about the experience without choking up.

“They want Conner to have a great experience and that’s all you want for your kid,” Alicia said. “To have that normal experience.  There are many things he can’t do, but to do everything that he’s able to do.  I want him to experience it.”

Alicia said the world could learn a thing or two about kindness and inclusivity from the staff and students of Conner’s school.

“I just want to cry happy tears because I just know how much it means to him and how much it means to me to see that joy in his face, just how happy he was.  He says ‘that was the best night of my life. "

Conner will graduate Bosqueville High School on May 27.

Conner with his prom date and friends at the Magnolia Silos in Waco.
Conner with his prom date and friends at the Magnolia Silos in Waco.(Courtesy Photo)

