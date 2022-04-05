Advertisement

Bowlsby to step away from role as Big 12 commissioner later this year

CORRECTS DATELINE TO ARLINGTON, TEXAS, NOT DALLAS AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Big 12 commissioner Bob...
CORRECTS DATELINE TO ARLINGTON, TEXAS, NOT DALLAS AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Tuesday that he will step away from the Commissioner’s chair later this year after a decade of leading the league.

Bowlsby will remain Commissioner of the Big 12 until the appointment of a new Commissioner and will then, at the request of the Conference, transition to a new interim role with the Conference, subject to the mutual agreement of Bowlsby and the new Commissioner.

”After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career,” said Bowlsby.

”The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements. I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future. As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the Commissioner’s role so that the next leader of the Conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12′s future ongoing success.”

Bowlsby was appointed Commissioner in 2012, and under his watch, the Big 12 has seen tremendous growth in its national brand, television exposure, distributable revenue for its member institutions, and competitive success. Most recently, he guided the Big 12′s addition of four future members, with BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston agreeing to join the Conference no later than the 2024-25 academic year.

The Conference is interviewing and engaging an executive search consulting firm to assist it in an extensive national search process for the new Commissioner, which will begin in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

The Salado Boys Soccer team has advanced to the regional semis for the first time in program...
Salado looks to continue historic playoff run
FILE: Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV
Baylor, athletic director Rhoades agree to 10-year contract extension
Temple's Chloe Prentiss
Classroom Champions: Temple’s Chloe Prentiss
Baylor Pro Day
Baylor Pro Day: 14 athletes work out for NFL scouts