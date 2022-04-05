Advertisement

Central Texas K9 deputy needs help covering medical expenses

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help cover medical expenses for...
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help cover medical expenses for K-9 Deputy Stana, who is need of surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her rear left leg.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help cover medical expenses for K-9 Deputy Stana, who is need of surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her rear left leg.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the department raise the funds.

“If you can find it in your hearts to help this amazing young lady who has served Coryell County faithfully ... Stana has spent the past five years helping deputies find and remove illegal narcotics throughout the county,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The six-year-old dog reportedly suffered an injury and cannot put weight on her injured leg, “which is causing stress on her hips, back and right leg, as well as causing her a fair amount of pain and discomfort,” the sheriff’s office said.

The surgery, which will be performed locally at Coryell Veterinary Clinic, is estimated to cost between $1,200 and $1,670 and the sheriff’s office does not have the funds budgeted to cover the procedure.

After the surgery is performed, Stana will be retired with her handler “to live out the rest of her years as free of pain as possible,” the sheriff’s office said.

