Two deaths confirmed at scene of small aircraft crash at Marlin Airport

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a small aircraft at the Marlin Airport in Falls County that resulted in two deaths, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KWTX.

Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis Jr. had previously confirmed fatalities at the airport.

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said the wreck was reported at about 12:45 p.m. The airport is located off McClanahan Road (FM 147) and CR 134.

“We secured the immediate area and the volunteer fire department is there,” Lopez said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration will also be contacted and will start an investigation, Lopez said.

The sheriff’s office blocked the area near the airport “to make sure only emergency personnel are in the immediate area.”

Lopez said the plane is not on fire, and did not appear to ever be on fire.

This is a developing story. KWTX has a crew gathering more information at the scene.

