H-E-B bagger pays for groceries of mother who could not afford them

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - Maria Balboa, a young bagger at an H-E-B, says she heard a voice telling her to do the right thing when a mother paying for groceries was short by about $137 because her SNAP card was maxed out.

Balboa went above and beyond to help her fellow Texan and paid for the $137 worth of groceries for the mother trying to buy groceries for her two little boys.

“When checking out, she was using her SNAP card, which stated it only had $19 left on it. She was stunned and said that they needed to put all the groceries back besides a couple items. My heart felt for her and the two little boys,” Balboa said.

The young college student said she heard a voice inside her head telling her, “Pay for the groceries Maria!”

She then decided to pull out her own debit card and told the mother she would pay the remaining balance on her groceries.

“$137 was quite a bit of money for me that day, but still I knew that I would get it back on payday and maybe she wouldn’t,” Balboa said.

The H-E-B bagger said she was called in to her manager’s office that Friday and was informed the mother she helped reached out to management to let them know about her show of generosity.

The store’s manager decided to reimburse Balboa the $137 and told her H-E-B was very proud of her.

“Always be kind and do a good deed for someone when you can. It can be something as simple as holding the door open for a stranger or complimenting them. I believe in karma, good or bad,” Balboa said.

