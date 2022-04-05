Advertisement

H-E-B bagger pays for groceries of mother who could not afford them

File
File(H-E-B)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - Maria Balboa, a young bagger at an H-E-B, says she heard a voice telling her to do the right thing when a mother paying for groceries was short by about $137 because her SNAP card was maxed out.

Balboa went above and beyond to help her fellow Texan and paid for the $137 worth of groceries for the mother trying to buy groceries for her two little boys.

“When checking out, she was using her SNAP card, which stated it only had $19 left on it. She was stunned and said that they needed to put all the groceries back besides a couple items. My heart felt for her and the two little boys,” Balboa said.

The young college student said she heard a voice inside her head telling her, “Pay for the groceries Maria!”

She then decided to pull out her own debit card and told the mother she would pay the remaining balance on her groceries.

“$137 was quite a bit of money for me that day, but still I knew that I would get it back on payday and maybe she wouldn’t,” Balboa said.

The H-E-B bagger said she was called in to her manager’s office that Friday and was informed the mother she helped reached out to management to let them know about her show of generosity.

The store’s manager decided to reimburse Balboa the $137 and told her H-E-B was very proud of her.

“Always be kind and do a good deed for someone when you can. It can be something as simple as holding the door open for a stranger or complimenting them. I believe in karma, good or bad,” Balboa said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

Trenton “T” Godfrey was named La Porte honorary officer in 2007
La Porte honorary police officer passes away
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texas women after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35
Kim Kardashian (MGN) and Melissa Lucio
Kim Kardashian petitions Gov. Abbott to stop execution of Texas mother
Marleny, a migrant from Guatemala who fled her country last year, stands outside of the trailer...
A Guatemalan mother facing death threats fled to El Paso with her son. A pandemic-era rule denied them refuge.