Killeen teen shot victims at grandmother’s home, called grandma to tell her about shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Rueben Fuentes Jr., 17, has been accused of murder by the Killeen Police Department in connection to a March 24 shooting.

Killeen police department officers were dispatched 2:30 a.m. March 24 to the residence of Linda Fuentes ay Brook Drive, who stated her grandson had told her he shot two people in the home.

Officers went into the home to find two victims dead at the scene with one gunshot would to each, according to the affidavit.

Fuentes was reportedly near the area with a 9mm handgun where he was identified by police through the known tattoo he had. The suspect reportedly told the officer his name was “Honcho.”

An officer in the investigation found a receipt with the name “Alik W” who resulted to be runaway Alik Wilson,15.

Police contacted Donna Wilson, the aunt, who confirmed one of the victims to be her nephew from a photo.

Investigators also contacted Kristina Aus who reported that “she believed the deceased female in the home was her niece Revierra Gibson,18.”

Jamie Owens, who told police he was Gibson’s stepfather, stated she had a boyfriend named “Honcho” after being shown a photo of the victim.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Fuentes and he set his bond at $1,000,000 on each Murder charge.

