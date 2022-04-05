La Porte honorary police officer passes away

LA PORTE, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston area teen battling neurological disease who was an honorary officer has passed away.

Trenton “T” Godfrey was named in an official swearing-in on January 13, 2017 when he was 12-years-old.

La Porte EMS, Morgan’s Point Police Department, Blue Knights of Texas organization, Beacon Federal Credit Union, La Porte Police Department Communications Division, and La Porte Police Department SWAT Team were all in attendance for support.

“We offer sincere condolences and prayers to Trenton’s family and friend,” said the department on their Facebook page. “Please join us in keeping this family lifted in prayer.”

