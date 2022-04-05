Advertisement

Man considered ‘possible murder suspect’ in Central Texas armed and dangerous, authorities say

Calob Hutchison, 30, is wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas are actively searching for Calob Hutchison, 30, a man considered a “possible murder suspect” in connection with a murder case in Mexia, Texas, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Hutchinson has reportedly been seen driving a Black Elantra with black rims and currently has two warrants out for his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Hutchinson is “extremely dangerous and will be armed,” investigators said.

If you have any information that could assist law enforcement please contact the Mexia Police Department, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, or the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.

