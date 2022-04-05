Police warn Central Texas women after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Lacy Lakeview are warning Central Texans about a recent incident involving an alleged police officer impersonator in the Hill County area.

In a Facebook post, police shared the story of a young woman who was pulled over in the Hill County area on I-35 North by a man in an unmarked Chevrolet Suburban with flashing red, white, and blue lights.

The woman quickly noticed the man’s badge did not have a number when he pressed it against her window and called 911.

Police dispatch told the woman there were no officers in the area currently involving in a traffic stop.

The man reportedly began shouting at the woman to get out of the car when she refused to roll down her window.

She informed him that she had called 911 and law enforcement was on the way and the man walked backed to his SUV and drove away.

“We would like to express how serious we consider this event or any time someone attempts to impersonate a law enforcement officer. We do perform traffic stops regularly and want you to know that at any time you feel unsafe or question the validity of the officer that is approaching your vehicle, we encourage you to call 911,” said the police on their Facebook.

