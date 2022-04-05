Dry, windy, and cooler weather on the way

Wind and dry weather will take over Central Texas this week. It will help to cool us off from the record heat we had today, but it’s not all good news. With the lack of rain, the combination of sunshine, dry air, and windy weather will lead to fire concerns for the rest of the week. Almost all of Central Texas is under a burn ban, so please no outdoor burning, or improper disposal of cigarettes or even glass. The glass could cause refraction and spark a fire quickly. Red Flag Warnings have been issued through 8 p.m. for Mills, Hamilton, San Saba, Lampasas, & Coryell counties this evening but we will likely see more Red Flag Warnings this week.

A dry cold front swings through overnight and we start tomorrow windy! Winds on Wednesday morning could gust as high as 40mph and that breeze pretty much lasts throughout the day. The front drops us from record highs to the low & mid 70s by Wednesday afternoon. There will be no rain, which again, is not only a bummer but a big concern when it comes to wildfire concerns.

Highs stay in the 70s through the rest of the week and return to the 80s this weekend. We will also get a couple of chilly mornings in the 40s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The weekend will be dry but next week could bring rain and storm chances back with the chance for storms looking highest between Tuesday and Wednesday.

