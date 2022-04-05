Record setting heat on the way today...

Severe storms largely missed Central Texas Monday night and early Tuesday which is good since we never want to see severe weather cause damage but we also didn’t see any beneficial rainfall. The lack of rainfall plays a role in today’s forecast since gusty west winds will dry the atmosphere out and warm our temperatures into record territory leading to an elevated fire danger. Early morning clouds will move out by mid-morning as dry west winds return. West winds will gust as high as 25 MPH helping to boost our high temperatures into the upper 80s near I-45 with low-to-mid 90s everywhere else. Today’s record high temperature of 90° will likely be broken with a forecast high of 93°. Today will be the hottest day Central Texas has seen since October 10th but thankfully a strong cold front will swing through early Wednesday. Wednesday’s morning front will drop overnight temperatures from the 60s into the 50s just before daybreak. Persistent north winds, which could gust as high as 30 MPH, will keep high temperatures in the mid-70s!

The upper-level low bringing tomorrow’s “chill” won’t move much Thursday or Friday so temperatures will remain close to average in the low-to-mid 70s Thursday and Friday while morning lows through Saturday dip into the mid-40s. South winds return Saturday and Sunday, potentially gusting as high as 35 MPH Sunday, and that’ll boost temperatures back into the mid-80s with morning lows increasing into the 50s and eventually the 60s next week. The strong south winds will pull humidity into the atmosphere which may be tapped into Sunday night as a weak disturbance moves in. Sunday’s rain chances are only near 20% and will stay at 20% Monday. We’re expecting an increase in the rain chances next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as our next strong storm system approaches the Plains. It’s too early to determine when and where the storm chances will be highest but there will likely be at least one day with a risk of severe storms.

