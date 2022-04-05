Advertisement

Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.
A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.(Source: Eric Popper via CNN)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found road rage shootings are on the rise in the U.S.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Support Fund, a gun-control advocacy group, found 44 people a month were killed or injured in road rage shootings last year, double the average reported in 2019.

And over the last three years, the numbers have increased, according to the advocacy group.

Overall, 728 road rage shootings happened in 2021, the highest number in the six years the group said it has recorded such incidents. And it amounts to someone getting injured or killed every 17 hours.

The group said it doesn’t know what’s causing the increase in road rage shootings, but the pandemic and its effects have brought all kinds of new stressors into people’s lives and worsened existing ones.

The study reports it gathered information from the gun violence archives database, a nonprofit database that gathers and verifies data from law enforcement and government, along with other sources.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

A recent report looked into the increased risk for cardiac complications after SARS-CoV-2...
Higher risk of heart issues found after COVID compared to 2nd vaccine dose, CDC reports
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Trial begins for ex-officer charged with storming Capitol
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Kim Gilbert Wright, daughter of Jeanne Gilbert, speaks after the Indiana State announced the...
Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks
A new study says if you're losing sleep at night, you may be gaining belly fat.
Study: Lack of sleep may increase abdominal fat