Advertisement

Woman throws lottery ticket away before realizing she won

People are discovering some unusual things in the most unlikely places. (CNN, KGTV, ALEX TREJO, SOUTHAMPTON TOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT, VIRGINIA LOTTERY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLWYN, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia woman had to root around in the trash to find her winning lottery ticket after she threw it away.

Mary Elliott, 67, says she panicked when she realized she had picked all five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game. She had thrown out her ticket.

But she dove into the trash bin and, luckily, found it – coffee stains and all.

The barcode on the winning ticket was so stained it couldn’t be scanned, but lottery officials...
The barcode on the winning ticket was so stained it couldn’t be scanned, but lottery officials honored the $110,000 winnings.(Source: Virginia Lottery)

In fact, the barcode was so stained it couldn’t be scanned, but lottery officials honored the winnings. The ticket was worth $110,000.

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life!” Elliott told the Virginia Lottery.

The retired healthcare worker says she chose the winning numbers based on relatives’ birthdays, including that of her son who died a few years ago, The Washington Post reports.

Mary Elliott, a 67-year-old retired healthcare worker, won $110,000 in the Virginia Lottery....
Mary Elliott, a 67-year-old retired healthcare worker, won $110,000 in the Virginia Lottery. Before realizing she won, she threw the ticket away and had to dig it out of the trash.(Source: Virginia Lottery)

She told the Post that her win wasn’t due to luck but instead something bigger than her.

“I just don’t think people are just lucky,” she said. “I think that if God’s got something for you, he’s going to see that you get it.”

Elliott hasn’t decided how to spend her winnings. She says she’s waiting for divine inspiration.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

From a snake found slithering in a sofa to a pricey piece of paper fished out of the trash,...
Take a look: Man finds 7-foot snake in couch; woman throws out winning lottery ticket
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Morning FastCast
Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and...
Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon
Cody Esser, a hobby travel blogger, vowed to visit every courthouse in Texas before he moved to...
Man visits every courthouse in Texas before moving to Wisconsin