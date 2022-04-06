Advertisement

$1.8 million at stake as boards discuss contract extension for Transformation Waco

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A contract bringing 1.8 million dollars in funding to Transformation Waco and the five campuses they operate hangs in the balance.

At the school board meeting on Thursday, leaders of Transformation Waco came up with a proposal to extend their contract through 2024, but Waco ISD’s board members did not move forward with action. Waco ISD and Transformation Waco must come to an agreement by May to amend their current contract to receive funding.

Transformation Waco was created when five Waco ISD campuses received unacceptable ratings for several years in a row. It includes Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School, and Indian Spring Middle School. Under Senate Bill 1882, an in-district charter could be created to keep the schools open, while also receiving funding.

“The great thing was at the end of that school year in 2018 when accountability ratings were released, four of the five schools met state standard,” Kyle DeBeer, Waco ISD’s Chief of Staff, said.

The fifth school would meet state standards the next year. Debeer says the charter succeeded in what it set out to do.

The contract stayed in place until June 2021 with an automatic renewal clause, but the TEA came forward saying there has to be a set end date to receive funding for the year.

“That automatic renewal clause isn’t sufficient to maintain eligibility under the 2017 laws, Senate Bill 1882, and in order to get the additional funding available under that law, they want an action from both boards that confirms Transformation Waco continues to operate the schools,” DeBeer said.

The boards have each proposed amendments to the contract.

Waco ISD came forward in October but Transformation Waco did not act. Transformation Waco made its proposal at the board meeting in March, but again no action was taken.

“We were hoping their board would approve what our board approved, but we understand that both boards have to come to a consensus,” Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said.

“One board can not act unilaterally in the process.”

Transformation Waco asked for an end date in 2024 saying it would give them more time given the disruption of the pandemic.

“An abrupt change right now, we just don’t feel is in the best interest of the families in the zone,” McDurham said.

They are also asking for a change to the performance metric.

“Where we want to be careful if we don’t want to lower the bar too much,” DeBeer said.

The boards are expected to continue the conversation at the board meeting this month.

