Advertisement

Abbott says Texas will send undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden(CNN PHOTO)
By JAMES BARRAGÁN
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will provide charter buses to border communities so migrants can be sent to Washington, D.C., where the Biden administration can better deal with them.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said.

”We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

Abbott said the first drop off location of the buses will be at the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said the state will have over 900 buses for this operation.

Abbott’s announcement is in response to the administration’s decision last month to roll back a pandemic-era emergency health order known as Title 42 that allowed immigration authorities to turn away migrants at the border, even those seeking asylum.

That order, which was put in place during former President Donald Trump’s administration, has allowed immigration authorities to manage the sometimes overwhelming number of migrants trying to enter the country.

Without it, federal officials say, they expect to draw thousands more migrants to the southwestern border every day, in addition to the already large numbers of people trying to enter from Latin America and other places across the globe.

In the midst of a reelection push, Abbott, a Republican, has made border security a top priority. Last March, he announced he was sending National Guard troops and Department of Public Safety troopers to the border to curb illegal immigration into the state in an effort dubbed Operation Lone Star.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
DPS identifies two people killed in plane crash near Marlin Airport

Latest News

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference in 2017.
Ex-Trump officials urge Abbott to declare border ‘invasion’
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (LEFT) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (RIGHT).
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants Texas version of Florida law that critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay”
“I’ve been living with the effects of childhood sexual abuse since I was 12,” said Alan...
Child sex abuse survivor urges Georgia senators to pass bill
President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian...
Parents of Texan Trevor Reed, Marine vet jailed in Russia, meet with Biden