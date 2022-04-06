Advertisement

Arrival of Facebook’s parent company has Temple leaders focusing on housing scarcity

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Facebook’s parent company, Meta, announced last week it will open a facility in Temple and city leaders are focusing on how to address a housing scarcity ahead of its arrival.

More jobs means more people and the concern is they may not all be able to find a place to live.

At the beginning of the week, there were 60 active housing listings in Temple and officials said inventory is low all-around.

“That means we definitely have a housing shortage, for sure,” said Mallory Anthony, a local realtor and president-elect of the Temple-Belton Board of Realtors.

The housing market is still reeling from the pandemic-induced supply chain shortage.

“We were talking about low inventory last year and we have even lower inventory (now) than we did last year,” said Anthony.

For those taking a look around Temple, it is obvious there is a lot of new home building going on.

It is something Temple City Manager Brynn Meyers touched on after Meta announced its plans to open a new facility in town.

“The community is seeing the highest level of investment in housing that we’ve seen in - ever,” said Meyers. “In many, many years, but really in the history of the community.

Developers now say supplies are coming in on a steadier pace than it has in months past.

What is not changing is the selling power. People have a lot of equity in their homes and prices are still climbing.

“It is not an easy market to get started with, necessarily, as far as first-time buyers,” said Anthony.

Data from the board of realtors shows houses typically stay on the market for an average of 26 days. And to close takes a little more than 30 days.

With Meta on track to be fully operational -- possibly by this time next year -- there is hope more houses will be available. But there is no way of knowing if they could be available at a lower price.

“Of course, we don’t have a crystal ball,” said Anthony. “We can’t see into the future.”

