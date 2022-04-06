Central Texas woman needs help running dog sanctuary after cancer diagnosis

HICO, Texas (KWTX) - During the past several years, a local woman has helped nearly 300 animals find homes, and despite a tough diagnosis, she is carrying on with her mission.

Sue Weaver opened Circle of Love Animal Sanctuary in Hico in January 2019.

She’s dedicated her life to helping animals since her retirement, but a recent cancer diagnosis has left her in need of some help to keep the sanctuary running.

Weaver only helps large dogs and she’s taken in everything from working dogs to dogs who have spent their lives indoors.

In the past three years, she’s taken in more than 450 animals.

For the most part, Weaver has funded the sanctuary herself, but she says that’s not possible anymore and donations are crucial.

She also needs volunteers who can help transport animals to other shelters.

“We are always one day away from shutting the doors. I had to sell our flatbed trailer this month just take care of the mortgage,” Weaver said.

“So if we don’t get some help, we don’t get some donations, you know, 450 dogs in three years, that goes away completely.”

Weaver has dozens of dogs available for adoption. You can learn more about the dogs up for adoption or how to make a donation on the shelter’s website.

