Denton mother, boyfriend arrested in death of her son in child abuse case

Sabrina Ho and Todd Shaw
Sabrina Ho and Todd Shaw(City of Denton Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Denton mother and her boyfriend man have been arrested in connection to a 7-year-old boy’s death on April 1.

Sabrina Ho and Todd Lofton Shaw, 52, have been arrested for injury to a child.

Denton Police Department officers were dispatched at 7:29 p.m. April to a report of an unconscious person in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street where the caller stated a child was having a medical emergency in the home.

Medics arrived on scene to transport the child to a local hospital, and notified officers that the child had suspicious and extensive injuries.

The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the child as 7-year-old Phoenix Ho.

During the investigation, detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant, and conducted a search of the residence.

The couple was interviewed leading to Shaw being arrested for Injury to a Child.

Detectives interviewed Ho, for the second time who admitted she had been aware of the ongoing physical abuse Shaw was subjecting her child to.

She also admitted to keeping the child out of school and intentionally neglecting to seek medical care for his injuries to conceal the signs of abuse.

