Drastically cooler today but low humidity and gusty winds keeps fire danger elevated

Tuesday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s not only completely shattered the daily high temperature record of 90° but it’ll also go down as the 6th hottest April temperature of all time! We’re fortunately expecting a cold front to blast through Central Texas this morning bringing Central Texas’ temperatures close to and below average for a few days. Morning temperatures today will be in the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the front but in the 50s and low 60s behind it. As the front arrives, north winds will greatly increase and will gust as high as 40 to 45 MPH. Winds will come down during the day today but will still gust near 30 MPH during lunch time and the afternoon. Afternoon highs, with full sunshine, will warm back into the low-to-mid 70s. We’ll be back in the 40s tomorrow morning and then warm into the low 70s late in the day. Gusty north winds as high as 30 MPH Thursday combine with low relative humidity to keep the fire danger elevated.

Relative humidity values will dip into the teens this afternoon and there’s an increase risk of wild fires near and west of I-35. Critical fire weather conditions return Thursday and red flag warnings are expected to be posted later today since humidity values may dip into the single-digits with gusty north winds hanging around. We’ll likely have an increased fire danger Friday and maybe Saturday too. The fire danger starts to slowly decrease this weekend as gusty south winds pull humidity up from the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll see temperatures in the 80s for the majority of next week until a cold front likely swings through Thursday but we’ll have a few storm chances too. The first storm chance, only near 20% Sunday, could produce a stray stronger storm with hail being the main threat. Rain chances climb to 30% Monday with a chance of strong storms returning in the afternoon again. North Texas and Oklahoma are more likely to see strong storms Monday but that risk may be closer to home Tuesday as the dry line again may kick up strong afternoon storms. Potentially a third severe weather chance could arrive Wednesday as a cold front starts to approach our area. All types of severe weather will be possible whenever severe weather chances return but exactly when those chances will be highest is unclear right now.

