Group claims fetuses in DC home proof of illegal abortions

Police found five aborted fetuses at an activist's home. (WUSA, Washington Surgi-Clinic, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), @DCAreaAntiAbortionAdvocacy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found last week in a member’s home came from the medical waste being disposed by a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic.

The group, known as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, claims it contacted the police to collect the fetuses in hopes that an autopsy would prove that the clinic was conducting federally illegal late-stage abortions.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police Department removed five aborted fetuses from the home of Lauren Handy, a longtime anti-abortion rights activist.

Police removed the fetuses one day after Handy and eight others were charged with blocking access to an abortion clinic in 2020.

An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found in a member's home came from the medical...
