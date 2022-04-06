Advertisement

UPDATE: Houston man was intoxicated when he collided with a Harris County Sheriff Deputy in car crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: In the investigation of the crash, the driver of a Nissan Altima was intoxicated when he crashed with the Harris County deputy.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Altima driver made an unprotected left turn from a flashing yellow signal when he collided with the deputy who was traveling northbound on Jones Road.

A man remains in critical condition in the hospital following a major crash with a Harris County deputy in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff units were called at around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 12399 block of Jones Road and Millridge North Drive .

The crash involved one of their on-duty deputies and another deputy who were both transported to the hospital, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter.

As of around 3 a.m., the deputy has been released from the hospital.

The crash in under investigation.

“We don’t have any kind of open containers, anything like that in the Nissan Altima. Nothing to suggest that,” HCSO Sgt. Deshana Cheek said in a KHOU article. “Of course, just part of our normal investigation, we’ll get blood alcohol results.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference in 2017.
Ex-Trump officials urge Abbott to declare border ‘invasion’
Killeen Police and the Texas Rangers investigate a shooting involving an officer outside the...
Texas Rangers investigating after Killeen Police officer shoots man outside gas station
Killeen forgery suspect
Killeen Police looking for woman who allegedly purchased gift cards with counterfeit $20 bills
Sue Weaver at Circle of Love Animal Sanctuary
Central Texas woman needs help running dog sanctuary after cancer diagnosis