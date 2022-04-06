UPDATE: Houston man was intoxicated when he collided with a Harris County Sheriff Deputy in car crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: In the investigation of the crash, the driver of a Nissan Altima was intoxicated when he crashed with the Harris County deputy.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Altima driver made an unprotected left turn from a flashing yellow signal when he collided with the deputy who was traveling northbound on Jones Road.

A man remains in critical condition in the hospital following a major crash with a Harris County deputy in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff units were called at around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 12399 block of Jones Road and Millridge North Drive .

The crash involved one of their on-duty deputies and another deputy who were both transported to the hospital, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a major crash at 12399 Jones Rd, involving one of our on-duty deputies and another vehicle. Both our deputy and an occupant in the other vehicle have been transported to the hospital. Details of crash are are unknown, but both have sustained 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AotFQudGLf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 6, 2022

As of around 3 a.m., the deputy has been released from the hospital.

The crash in under investigation.

“We don’t have any kind of open containers, anything like that in the Nissan Altima. Nothing to suggest that,” HCSO Sgt. Deshana Cheek said in a KHOU article. “Of course, just part of our normal investigation, we’ll get blood alcohol results.”

