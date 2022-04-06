Killeen Police looking for woman who allegedly purchased gift cards with counterfeit $20 bills

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Killeen are looking for a woman who allegedly purchased three $50 gift cards using counterfeit $20 bills.

According to Bell County Crime Stoppers, the forgery happened on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store located at 1814 N W. S. Young.

A woman was recorded by surveillance camera as she allegedly purchased several items and the prepaid cards with $200 in bogus cash.

The same woman is suspected in similar incidents at H-E-B on March 10, 2022 and March 18, 2022.

Police said she is driving a white Camaro with a black top or a tan and silver Pathfinder SUV.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

