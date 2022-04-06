McLennan County sheriff’s deputy deputizes children in war-torn Ukraine

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has some new deputies,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara after he received photos of one of his deputies deputizing child refugees in war-torn Ukraine.

As KWTX recently reported, Sheriff McNamara sent the Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to Poland to protect Ukrainian refugees from human traffickers.

“They’ve been requested to come to Poland and help fight human trafficking,” said McNamara at the time. “That says a whole lot for the human trafficking program here, and I’m very proud of that.”

McNamara says some of the young girls and women being brought across the Ukraine border into Poland are being taken advantage of--and they want to help.

One of the deputies in Ukraine was photographed deputizing children and pinning McLennan County Sheriff’s Office stickers on them. The refugees who escaped the Russian invasion are on their way to Poland and other nations in Europe.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.