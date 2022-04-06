Nearly 50 school districts part of area job fair Wednesday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many schools in the area are hosting or participating in job fairs to fill jobs, and nearly 50 school districts and several teacher preparation programs will be at the Education Service Center Region 12 job fair Wednesday afternoon.

Marlin ISD is one of the school districts participating in the job fair on Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said they’re looking for a variety of positions, including elementary school teachers, middle school English teachers and social studies and algebra teachers at the high school level.

Dr. Henson said the job fair is a great way for them to interact with possible candidates, and get to a centralized location, so they do as many as possible.

“We have signed up to participate in a five upcoming job fairs because I have an obligation as a superintendent to put the best in front of our children,” Dr. Henson said. “And I take that responsibility extremely seriously.”

One of ESC Region 12′s goals is to help districts with teacher recruitment and retention, and the annual job fair is one way to help schools in the area.

Jennifer Marshall-Higgins, director of customer and marketing support for Region 12, said coming to a job fair is a great way to meet many districts in one place and learn about some options you may not have known were out there.

While schools around the country, and area, are struggling with teacher shortages other positions are needed as well.

“Just like any other business, schools are going to need people who can help with the technology and the network and the infrastructure,” Marshall-Higgins said. “Building operations, lawn maintenance--it’s so diverse, the number of openings across the field.”

The job fair is in person this year, after being virtual last year. It will be at Region 12 at 2101 W Loop 340 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Registration is not required, but be sure to bring plenty of resumes and be prepared for interviews.

If you’re not able to make it to the job fair, you can see a list of open positions on Region 12′s website.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.