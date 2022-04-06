Teen indicted for bestiality, threatening to blow up school arrested again; charged with arson, assaulting officer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Lorena High School student under felony indictment on charges he threatened a “Columbine-style” attack at the school and had improper sexual contact with a dog was jailed again this week on arson, assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest charges.

Associate Judge David Hodges increased bond for Daniel Dakota Weber from $15,000 to $250,000 after a hearing Wednesday in Waco’s 54th State District Court.

Prosecutor Kristi DeCluitt filed a motion to revoke or increase Weber’s bond after his arrest Sunday on charges he set fire to a trash bin outside the Mart Community Center at 800 E. Bowie Street and then kicked an officer who arrived to arrest him.

Weber, 18, had been free on bond after his September 2021 arrest on a third-degree felony terroristic threat charge, which led to his arrest a month later on a bestiality charge.

DeCluitt told Hodges that Weber deserves to be jailed with no bond or a significantly higher bond because he continues to pose a threat to the community.

Weber’s attorney, Josh Tetens, called no witnesses during the bond hearing.

“Complex cases require diligent research as well as effective representation,” Tetens said. “Like all individuals charged with a crime, Mr. Weber is entitled to counsel to ensure justice prevails. We hope to continue working with the state to reach a just solution.”

Lorena Police officers arrested Weber after Lorena ISD officials reported Weber used the social media site Instagram to threaten attacks on the school.

Weber warned that he and friends were going to enter the high school and open fire on those inside. He also threatened to plant C4 bombs across the campus, according to an arrest affidavit. Weber also said he would shoot at law enforcement if they came to the school, the affidavit states.

Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson has said officers learned Weber was not at school at the time of the threat and no weapons or explosives were found when he was arrested. Weber told officers he sent the threat because he did not want to go to school and was hoping classes would be canceled, police reported.

The bestiality charge resulted from Weber’s arrest on the school threat charge. Lorena officers got a search warrant for his cell phone and reported finding several videos showing him and a medium-sized, mixed-breed dog in sex acts. The incidents occurred at the New Road Inn, 4000 S. Interstate 35, where Weber’s parents were living at the time, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bestiality is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

