Advertisement

Tennessee woman dies after being shot by man she met on dating app

A woman shot in a car that crashed into a Dickerson Road bank has died from her injuries, Metro Police said.
By Chuck Morris and Courtney Allen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman shot in a car that crashed into a Dickerson Road bank has died from her injuries, Metro Police said.

News4 learned more Tuesday about the woman MNPD said was shot and killed after meeting a man on a dating app.

MNPD said 20-year-old Chanya Sherrill met 20-year-old Isaiah Burr on a dating app last month. MNPD said Burr shot her, which left her critically wounded after her car crashed into a Dickerson Road bank.

Sherrill died from her injuries Monday. MNPD said Sherill left behind a young child under five and worked at Lowe’s.

MNPD said they believe Burr used his dating app profile to contact women as part of a robbery scheme and said there might be more victims out there. MNPD does know of possible criminal acts committed by Burr against victims in other states, specifically Kentucky and Indiana, using dating app profiles.

MNPD has not ruled out that Burr may have more victims here in Nashville, but none have come forward yet. Burr was arrested at his mom’s home in Hopkinsville, KY, but MNPD said he visits Nashville.

MNPD said they have not yet talked with Burr as Burr is going through addressing outstanding warrants in Kentucky, where he was found.

According to the Hopkinsville Police Department’s Facebook page, Burr was arrested without incident about two weeks ago for Failure to Appear (x2), Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Fugitive from Another State. After addressing those charges, Burr will come to Nashville to face his charges here.

News4 spoke with a woman Tuesday night who lives in Hopkinsville. That woman told us that she also met Burr through a dating app in 2020 but never met up with him. Now, she said she is thankful she never did. She said that he gave her red flags, and she reported him to the police at the time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

Marijuana legislation signals some hope for Killeen decriminalization effort
Marijuana legislation signals some hope for Killeen decriminalization effort
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Biden nominates first woman to lead military branch
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions