Tennessee woman dies after being shot by man she met on dating app

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman shot in a car that crashed into a Dickerson Road bank has died from her injuries, Metro Police said.

News4 learned more Tuesday about the woman MNPD said was shot and killed after meeting a man on a dating app.

MNPD said 20-year-old Chanya Sherrill met 20-year-old Isaiah Burr on a dating app last month. MNPD said Burr shot her, which left her critically wounded after her car crashed into a Dickerson Road bank.

Sherrill died from her injuries Monday. MNPD said Sherill left behind a young child under five and worked at Lowe’s.

MNPD said they believe Burr used his dating app profile to contact women as part of a robbery scheme and said there might be more victims out there. MNPD does know of possible criminal acts committed by Burr against victims in other states, specifically Kentucky and Indiana, using dating app profiles.

MNPD has not ruled out that Burr may have more victims here in Nashville, but none have come forward yet. Burr was arrested at his mom’s home in Hopkinsville, KY, but MNPD said he visits Nashville.

MNPD said they have not yet talked with Burr as Burr is going through addressing outstanding warrants in Kentucky, where he was found.

According to the Hopkinsville Police Department’s Facebook page, Burr was arrested without incident about two weeks ago for Failure to Appear (x2), Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Fugitive from Another State. After addressing those charges, Burr will come to Nashville to face his charges here.

News4 spoke with a woman Tuesday night who lives in Hopkinsville. That woman told us that she also met Burr through a dating app in 2020 but never met up with him. Now, she said she is thankful she never did. She said that he gave her red flags, and she reported him to the police at the time.

