Wildfire risk is extreme for Thursday

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 1 hour ago
Critical fire danger is expected on Thursday afternoon, especially west of I-35. The sun will be out, the air is dry, and with wind gusts as high as 40 mph it creates the trifecta for a wildfire risk. With most of Central Texas under a Burn Ban anyways, avoid burning anything outside or do anything that could cause sparks. Fires that spark, will spread quickly with the winds and dry air.

Dry air hangs around for a few days, and makes the fire weather potential center stage in the forecast through at least the end of the work week. Other than the fire risk, our weather is quiet for the next few days. The wind machine stays cranked up and pointed at as from the north so we can expect more windy weather this week too. Mornings are chilly in the low to mid 40s and afternoons are seasonable and nice, in the low to mid 70s. We do return to the mid 80s over the weekend as well as winds changing direction & coming out of the south, starting Saturday.

The warmth and humidity we see over the weekend will prime the atmosphere for a storm chances to return in the Monday - Tuesday timeframe. There is a chance for some strong to severe storms. As it looks now, the highest chances are to our north, but any shift in the track could mean more or less of storm risk. We will be monitoring and updating the forecast, as needed, in the next few days.

