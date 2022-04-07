10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: April 9 & 10

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

The Monarch Festival is a free, family-friendly event in Nolanville happening on Saturday at Monarch Park. With a petting zoo, face painting, kites, games and more, it’s a great way to celebrate the importance of the Monarch butterfly.

Snap pictures along the banks of the Brazos River, Downtown Waco and the Magnolia Silos at the free, photowalk this Saturday. Open to all skill levels of photography enthusiasts, it will be exciting outing with your camera to capture the life and beauty of Waco. Meet at 300 Austin Ave at 9 am and use the #wacotexas #ispythealico

The Unbound Light Up The Dark 5K is a fun, family-friendly “glow-in-the-dark” run to raise money and awareness for the anti-human trafficking work of Unbound. Fun for everyone, whether you are a slow walker or a professional runner! With an in-person option on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Cameron Park zoo with food trucks, music, games, and glow in the dark run or register online for a virtual experience and get your glow-in-the-dark gear sent to you!

There’s a new market opening in Central Texas and the Grand Opening is this Saturday for Market on 8th. Across from Magnolia Press & The Findery – there will be great food, fun and shopping.

The City of Harker Heights is excited to announce Art in the Park at Carl Levin Park on Saturday, from 6 pm - 9 pm. With free activities, art vendors, music, and more!

Sunday, don’t miss your chance to have Brunch with the Easter Bunny! Tickets are just $12 and includes a brunch buffet, pictures with the Easter Bunny, egg decorating, easter themed games, music, and fun! Kids ages 3 and under get in free with an adult. Wear your picture-perfect outfit to Lucky’s parties & events in Bellmead Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Waco native Waco Bowen and the Bowen MusicFest return to McLane Stadium to raise money for local nonprofits this weekend. Saturday evening performance line up includes Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, and Deana Carter. Sunday will include performances from Lainey Wilson and Shenandoah, and you won’t want to miss the Wade Bowen & Friends All Star Jam Featuring: William Clark Green, Randy Rogers, Deana Carter, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Jamie Lin Wilson, Stoney Larue, Lee Roy Parnell, and many more!

The Bluebonnet Festival, downtown Burnet, attracts over 30,000 people annually and has been dubbed the most-exciting small-town festival in Texas. There will be over 200 arts & crafts vendors, a carnival, live music on two stages, and a Biergarten & Whiskey Garden all weekend long. Special events include 5K/10K, Grand Parade, Pet parade, Car Show, Demolition derby, and a Wiener dog race.

Help support the Copperas Cove Education Foundation by attending the Boots & Buckles Gala on Saturday night. With dinner, dancing, and auction – doors open at 6:00 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

Summer is approaching, and warmer weather means local pools will be opening for the season! Statistics show that drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children under the age of 5. Join Lions Junction Family Water Park to learn what steps you can take and skills you can learn to prevent drowning, at April Pool’s Day. This event is free and will include demonstrations by lifeguards, hands-on CPR practice, games, and other summer safety information.

