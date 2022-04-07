Advertisement

Be Remarkable: A McGregor secret Santa is not so secret anymore

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to McGregor where a secret Santa is not so secret anymore.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
Christy Leos was obviously surprised when she walked outside her home and was met by the Be Remarkable crew.

“Sean and I were supposed to go have lunch today.”

Eventually she did go to lunch with her nominator Shaun Dysinger, but not before getting a taste of the acknowledgement she deserved for bringing a Christmas Miracle to McGregor.

“It was not me it was Santa.”

Although she was quick to deliver credit to Kris Kringle our sources out of the North Pole says she delivered as his number one elf.

“Honestly I had nothing to do with it, it was Santa and his elves. They just set up shop here and ….”

Here, is Christy’s front yard...and Santa’s Workshop was setup outside.

Chisty’s mailbox turned into Santa’s Mailbox, where she...or he...solicited letter’s from kiddos asking for their favorite toys....

“in roughly seven days...there were 48 letters...”

At that point...Christy and her partner, Santa, needed a little help...and some of McGregor’s finest elves joined the cause and a mini-toy drive was born.

“So every kid got at least one thing on their letter...”

“Then on Christmas day they were delivered starting at about 3 in the morning”

“With all the Be Remarkable winners what we’ve seen is they inspire other people to do good and that’s exactly what we have here. You started something here and you touched 48 kids...48 children’s lives were really touched by you.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Law Firm.

And three months later on a beautiful day it was time for this beautiful sole to get her delivery.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

