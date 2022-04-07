Child sex trafficking victim reunited with dog thanks to generosity of West Texans

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thanks to the help of the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center, Fix West Texas, and the generosity of the Permian Basin, a child sex trafficking victim will soon be reunited with their dog.

The MRCCAC put out a call for help on their Facebook page yesterday…asking for donations to fly the dog home to his owner.

In less than 24 hours, West Texans donated more than double what was needed to transport the dog.

A child sex trafficking victim was brought to the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center with their dog.

“He was brought to us by a child sex trafficking victim that had been brought to our center from a long distance. That victim hadn’t had time to get the puppy vaccinated. So this one wasn’t able to go home with the victim,” said MRCCAC outreach and development director Justin W. Waldrop.

Fix West Texas stepped up to get the dog his shots. Then the next step was a plane ticket for the pup.

MRCCAC asked for donations, but West Texans wanted to do even more than give money.

“In West Texas, we have very giving hearts. As soon as people knew, they were making offers to drive the dog, to fly the dog on their personal plane. It was amazing to see the outpour of support. Obviously we couldn’t take them up on that because of the type of case this was,” said Waldrop.

In the past month, MRCCAC has seen a significant increase in child sex trafficking victims.

Their hope is that this incident will more awareness of the problem.

“Trafficking is actually a huge deal in the Permian Basin. It’s not a myth. Everybody in West Texas through awareness and education can put a stop to it. It’s just going to require the same type of support we had in getting this pup home.”

Waldrop says working with trafficking victims can be difficult mentally and emotionally.

But on Wednesday…thanks to the kindness of West Texas…the story has a happy ending.

“We see a lot of sadness at MRCCAC, but days like this really help balance it out because we’re able to put things back, put them right, and get people back on sure-footing.”

With the extra donations, MRCCAC will be starting a human trafficking awareness campaign to highlight the problem here in the Permian Basin.

