Advertisement

Child sex trafficking victim reunited with dog thanks to generosity of West Texans

Thanks to the help of the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center, Fix West Texas, and the generosity of the Permian Basin, a child sex trafficking victim will soon be reunited with their dog.
By Kate Porter
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thanks to the help of the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center, Fix West Texas, and the generosity of the Permian Basin, a child sex trafficking victim will soon be reunited with their dog.

The MRCCAC put out a call for help on their Facebook page yesterday…asking for donations to fly the dog home to his owner.

In less than 24 hours, West Texans donated more than double what was needed to transport the dog.

A child sex trafficking victim was brought to the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center with their dog.

“He was brought to us by a child sex trafficking victim that had been brought to our center from a long distance. That victim hadn’t had time to get the puppy vaccinated. So this one wasn’t able to go home with the victim,” said MRCCAC outreach and development director Justin W. Waldrop.

Fix West Texas stepped up to get the dog his shots. Then the next step was a plane ticket for the pup.

MRCCAC asked for donations, but West Texans wanted to do even more than give money.

“In West Texas, we have very giving hearts. As soon as people knew, they were making offers to drive the dog, to fly the dog on their personal plane. It was amazing to see the outpour of support. Obviously we couldn’t take them up on that because of the type of case this was,” said Waldrop.

In the past month, MRCCAC has seen a significant increase in child sex trafficking victims.

Their hope is that this incident will more awareness of the problem.

“Trafficking is actually a huge deal in the Permian Basin. It’s not a myth. Everybody in West Texas through awareness and education can put a stop to it. It’s just going to require the same type of support we had in getting this pup home.”

Waldrop says working with trafficking victims can be difficult mentally and emotionally.

But on Wednesday…thanks to the kindness of West Texas…the story has a happy ending.

“We see a lot of sadness at MRCCAC, but days like this really help balance it out because we’re able to put things back, put them right, and get people back on sure-footing.”

With the extra donations, MRCCAC will be starting a human trafficking awareness campaign to highlight the problem here in the Permian Basin.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas

Latest News

The Navy approved of Santucci buying guns, but the Honolulu Police Department said he needed...
Navy sailor files lawsuit after being denied gun permit for ‘feeling homesick’
The Fort Hood Area Veterans Job Fair was held at the Killeen Civic Center Wednesday.
Job fairs targeting military veteran talent
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
U.S. Army rolls out new fitness test