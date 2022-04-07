Copperas Cove Police find woman dead, man suffering from gunshot wound after responding to 911 call

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A woman found suffering from gunshot wounds alongside a man inside a residence in the 1000 block of Hobby Road has died, police said.

Police officers were dispatched to the home at about 12:25 p.m. on April 7 after someone called 911 for help, then hung up.

Upon arriving at the home, police found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS and was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

The woman died as a result of her wounds.

Police are not yet revealing the names of the victims and did not say how the man and the woman sustained the gunshot wounds.

The investigation continues.

