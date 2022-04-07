Copperas Cove woman who died from gunshot wound identified, man still in hospital

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: A woman found suffering from gunshot wounds alongside a man inside a residence in the 1000 block of Hobby Road has died, police said.

Destiney Jassmund Carey,33, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.

Police officers were dispatched to the home at about 12:25 p.m. on April 7 after someone called 911 for help, then hung up.

Upon arriving at the home, police found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Kevin Frazier, 37, was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS where he continues to be hospitalized.

The investigation continues.

