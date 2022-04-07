Advertisement

Job fairs targeting military veteran talent

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Spurred by COVID-19, the ‘Great Resignation’ of 2021 has led to a lot of companies needing to hire...and a lot of people looking to reenter the workforce.

On Wednesday, local military service members, veterans, and their spouses, had an opportunity to ‘reset’ their careers.

“Being a dependent and then actually going into the military, it’s nice to see companies that do honor your service,” said job-seeker Jennifer Riley.

More than 40 companies from across the U.S. came to the Killeen Civic Center for the Fort Hood Area Veterans Job Fair, sponsored by RecruitMilitary and DAV.

Organizers say the challenges over the past year have only strengthened their mission to empower vets and their families with career opportunities.

“What most service members need to keep in mind at this point if they’re going through the transition now, is it’s a very welcoming environment,” said Chris Newsome, Senior VP of Dept. of Defense Programs for RecruitMilitary. “Corporate America is quite literally starving for the talent, there are two jobs for every individual that’s unemployed right now, so it’s a very target rich environment in that regard.”

Since the onset of COVID-19, RecruitMilitary has hosted almost 150 job fairs with close to 110,000 military-trained candidates attending.

Newsome says they have about a 50 percent success rate of attendees at least getting a call back.

In March, the unemployment rate for veterans fell to 2.4 percent, the lowest level it’s been in three years.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold

Latest News

U.S. Army rolls out new fitness test
Seguin Police on Wednesday obtained arrest warrants charging Draven Rene Reyes, 20, with murder...
Wanted: Suspect in fatal shooting of Texas teen armed and dangerous
CPT Linda Aughburns throws a 10-pound medicine ball backward and overhead for distance.
U.S. Army rolls out updated fitness test
Housing scarcity in Temple
Temple afflicted by scarcity of move-in ready homes