Job fairs targeting military veteran talent

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Spurred by COVID-19, the ‘Great Resignation’ of 2021 has led to a lot of companies needing to hire...and a lot of people looking to reenter the workforce.

On Wednesday, local military service members, veterans, and their spouses, had an opportunity to ‘reset’ their careers.

“Being a dependent and then actually going into the military, it’s nice to see companies that do honor your service,” said job-seeker Jennifer Riley.

More than 40 companies from across the U.S. came to the Killeen Civic Center for the Fort Hood Area Veterans Job Fair, sponsored by RecruitMilitary and DAV.

Organizers say the challenges over the past year have only strengthened their mission to empower vets and their families with career opportunities.

“What most service members need to keep in mind at this point if they’re going through the transition now, is it’s a very welcoming environment,” said Chris Newsome, Senior VP of Dept. of Defense Programs for RecruitMilitary. “Corporate America is quite literally starving for the talent, there are two jobs for every individual that’s unemployed right now, so it’s a very target rich environment in that regard.”

Since the onset of COVID-19, RecruitMilitary has hosted almost 150 job fairs with close to 110,000 military-trained candidates attending.

Newsome says they have about a 50 percent success rate of attendees at least getting a call back.

In March, the unemployment rate for veterans fell to 2.4 percent, the lowest level it’s been in three years.

