Killeen ISD bus and Dodge Ram involved in morning crash

Scene of accident on 195 and FM 2484
Scene of accident on 195 and FM 2484(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen Independent School District bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Killeen.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 195 and FM 2484.

There were 25 students on the bus at the time of the accident, according to an on scene reporter.

The students were transported to school via parents and a secondary school bus from KISD.

No other information is available at this time.

