Large brush fire leads to evacuations in rural McLennan County community

File Graphic
File Graphic(WSMV)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters and DPS troopers are evacuating homes near Wortham Bend Road and Quail Haven as a result of a large brush fire.

The KWTX Weather Authority reported a Red Flag Warning will be in place Thursday until 8 p.m. for a big portion of Central Texas. The day will be a sunny, windy, and dry, a bad combination when it comes to the threat of a wildfire.

The Waco Fire Department on Twitter said the fire is near homes in the 14700 Block of Wortham Bend Road. Several roads in that area, including Quail Haven, are blocked to traffic.

The Waco FD, The Texas A&M Forest Service and several other agencies from McLennan and Bosque Counties are responding to assist the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department.

The Forest Service website states the fire is 25 acres and zero percent contained as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

