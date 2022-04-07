Advertisement

Navy sailor files lawsuit after being denied gun permit for ‘feeling homesick’

The Navy approved of Santucci buying guns, but the Honolulu Police Department said he needed...
The Navy approved of Santucci buying guns, but the Honolulu Police Department said he needed written certification from a medical professional saying he’s no longer affected.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Navy sailor files lawsuit over Hawaii’s restrictive gun laws, saying he was denied a permit after “feeling depressed and homesick.”

Michael Santucci said he was denied a gun permit because he once saw a therapist and said he was depressed over feeling homesick. But the lawsuit said he was never diagnosed with any behavioral, mental or emotional disorder.

The Navy approved of Santucci buying guns, but the Honolulu Police Department said he needed written certification from a medical professional saying he’s no longer affected.

The lawsuit claims requiring medical evaluations to purchase a gun violates the second amendment.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas

Latest News

The Fort Hood Area Veterans Job Fair was held at the Killeen Civic Center Wednesday.
Job fairs targeting military veteran talent
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
U.S. Army rolls out new fitness test
Thanks to the help of the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center, Fix West Texas,...
Child sex trafficking victim reunited with dog thanks to generosity of West Texans