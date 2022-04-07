O’Rourke meets with Temple supporter who could not attend rally due to illness

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke on Thursday visited Allison Dickson, a supporter in Temple who was unable to attend his campaign rally because she sufferes from Werdnig-Hoffman muscular dystrophy.

O’Rourke said he was captivated by Dickson’s philosophy, and when addressing his supporters shortly after meeting the woman, repeated a phrase Dickson is known for here in Central Texas: “I don’t need easy. I just need possible.”

Dickson was 15 months old and was given only a year to live when she was diagnosed. She has survived into her 40s and doesn’t let her physical limitations hold her back.

She is active in the community and regularly organizes fundraisers to help children who are hospitalized or battling an illness.

While addressing supporters, O’Rourke acknowledged it will be difficult to defeat his Republican opponent in a state that has not elected a Democrat to a statewide office since 1994.

The Democrat, however, said “he’s not looking for easy, he just needs possible.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.