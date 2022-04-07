Advertisement

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said on Twitter that she had been vaccinated and received a booster, and she was currently asymptomatic.

Pelosi received the positive result after testing negative earlier in the week. Hammill said she would be quarantining and following guidelines for the virus from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pelosi is “thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” and she encourages everyone to get vaccinated and test regularly, Hammill said.

She attended a bill signing ceremony Wednesday at the White House along with other lawmakers, when President Joe Biden signed the Postal Service reform legislation.

Her office announced her weekly news conference scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. A planned Congressional delegation trip to Asia she planned to lead has been postponed.

Senate bargainers agreed on a $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Officers with the NYPD rush to save a 4-year-old boy who fell from a sixth-story apartment...
GRAPHIC: Officers race to save 4-year-old who survived 6-story fall
GRAPHIC: Officers race to save 4-year-old who survived 6-story fall
2 Lubbock unclaimed remains identified
Two cremains identified as honorable veterans in Lubbock County