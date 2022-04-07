Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - Authorities say there was no foul play in the disappearance of an Indiana couple visiting Nevada after the husband was found dead and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Officials with the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office along with police from Nye County and Mineral County assisted in the search for Ronnie, 72, and Beverly Barker, 69. The pair took off on a West Coast road trip in late March and their family had not heard from them since March 27.

On April 5, authorities located the Barkers’ motorhome in a remote mountain area near Silver Peak, Nevada, just before noon, KVVU reported. Authorities said it took several hours to reach the motorhome due to its location.

Once they reached the motorhome, the Kia SUV that the couple also traveled with was not there, and authorities said the motorhome appeared to be stuck. Police said after a search of the motorhome, they determined foul play was not involved.

Beverly Barker is now out of the hospital, according to their family. She was well enough to recount what had happened to her family. She gave her nephew, Travis Peters, the blessing to share the story on Facebook.

Beverly Barker said their GPS navigator took them in the wrong direction and towards Red Mountain. It’s not far from Silver Peak, which is about three and a half hours from Las Vegas. After their motorhome got stuck in the mud they decided to take their Kia SUV to seek help but got lost again.

The couple spent over a week in the cold. Beverly Barker said dehydration was their number one challenge. She uses a walker and managed the strength to collect snow so they could drink. According to their nephew’s Facebook post, Ronnie Barker passed away on Monday, April 4, likely from dehydration.

Police followed tire tracks and located the Kia approximately two miles away about 21 hours after Ronnie had died. Authorities said Beverly was alive “and in good spirits considering what took place.” Beverly was taken via aircraft to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment.

“Everyone involved would like to give condolences to the family of Ronnie and Beverly Barker,” police said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during these trying times.”

Despite the loss of his uncle, Peters expressed gratitude for his aunt’s survival.

“A miracle took place on Red Mountain. There’s no physical way that Bev would have been able to make it to get snow time after time without the Lord carrying her up to that ridge,” Peters wrote.

