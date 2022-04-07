Robinson High coach arrested on DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon charges

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Robinson High School coach and teacher is free on bonds totaling $2,000 after his arrest Tuesday night on drunken driving and weapons charges.

Hewitt Police officers arrested Andrew Carter McCown, 25, about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on DWI over 0.15% and unlawfully carrying a weapon charges after pulling over his pickup in the 500 block of North Hewitt Drive.

McCown, a Robinson football offensive coordinator, track coach and math teacher, declined comment on his arrest Thursday.

Superintendent Michael Hope and Athletic Director Jay Zeller did not return phone messages Thursday. However, Hope provided a message his office sent Wednesday to Robinson parents and staff members.

“Robinson ISD has been informed of the arrest of one of our employees last night for driving a personal motor vehicle while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon,” the notice states. “No students or other staff were involved in the incident. The administration will consult with our legal services and follow district policy for this personnel issue to determine the appropriate course of action.”

According to an arrest affidavit in McCown’s case, Hewitt Sgt. Crystal Fletcher stopped McCown’s pickup after seeing it swerve over the yellow center lane divider several times. She said McCown slurred his words and smelled strongly of alcohol. He told the sergeant he had three bottles of beer while eating dinner at George’s.

He also told the officer he had two guns in his pickup truck, the affidavit states. Fletcher reported that McCown stumbled while walking to the back of his truck, so she asked him to sit on the tailgate.

Another officer arrived and conducted a field sobriety test on McCown. The officers took him to jail, where results of breath tests showed McCown had a 0.163% and 0.161% alcohol level, twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Fletcher reported that she confiscated McCown’s driver’s license because tests showed his level of intoxication was more than 0.15%. That level potentially bumps the DWI charge from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor.

The affidavit does not say if McCown is licensed to carry the guns. However, it is illegal to carry handguns if one is intoxicated, even with a permit.

McCown was a standout quarterback at Jacksonville High School and graduated from Stephen F. Austin University. He followed in the footsteps of his prominent cousins, who also played quarterback at Jacksonville, including Randy McCown, who played at Texas A&M University, Josh McCown, who played at SMU and Sam Houston State University, and Luke McCown, who played at Louisiana Tech University. Josh McCown and Luke McCown also played in the NFL.

