Temple man indicted for possession of child pornography, invasive visual recording

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County grand jury has indicted a Temple man on charges of possession of child pornography and three counts of invasive visual recording.

Justin Fuller, 42, was arrested by the Temple Police Department in December 2021 after he was accused of secretly recording three minors and an adult.

The investigation began on July 30, 2021 when two women came forward to allege Fuller had admitted to secretly recording one of them at a previous family dinner.

Fuller allegedly told the victim he “was curious about her body and had placed recording devices in the bathroom to see her body,” the affidavit states.

According to the document, Fuller also revealed he recorded the woman along with her daughters and mother when the family were together in a house during the winter storm in 2021.

Police also spoke to the Fuller’s wife who told them he had placed a camera in the primary bathroom of their residence. She also caught him on the home camera taking the computer where the videos were as well as him telling her he used a “plug camera.”

The wife asked Fuller the footage included minors and he told her it did not, the affidavit states.

Fuller’s wife took the computer and other materials to an IT specialist at Texas A&M University-Central Texas who examined the materials and allegedly discovered more than 2 million images and tens of thousands of video. The person contacted police to tell them they needed to see the material to investigate.

Through their investigation, police were able to find video of female adult victims as well as minors whom did not give consent to be videotaped at various locations, including the Fuller residence, from February to July 2021.

