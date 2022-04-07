Texas man indicted after kidnapping woman on his way to new job at detention center

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal grand jury in El Paso returned an indictment charging Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, with kidnapping after he was accused of taking a woman against he will from El Paso to Alamogordo, New Mexico where he was about to start a new job

The victim told FBI agents Contreras held a knife to her throat in the early morning hours of March 14, 2022 after she returned from work.

Contreras allegedly punched and kicked the woman several times, poured bleach on her, struck her with a gun, and then held it to her head.

Law enforcement officers retrieved a 9mm handgun from the vehicle that Contreras used to drive the victim to New Mexico.

Contreras also faces a federal charge for possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a prior conviction.

Contreras is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison on the kidnapping charge and up to 10 years in prison on the firearm charge.

Contreras has remained in federal custody since his arrest on March 16, 2022.

