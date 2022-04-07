U.S. Army rolls out new fitness test

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since 1980, the U.S Army’s physical fitness test will be getting a huge update.

The Army Combat Fitness Test will replace the Army’s old Physical Fitness Test, which was focused on how many sit-ups, push-ups, and how fast a soldier could run two miles.

“It’s more to the Army than just pushups, sit ups, and a two-mile run,” said CPT Linda Aughburns.

Troops with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade have started conducting biweekly diagnostic tests.

The Army Combat Fitness Test has become a great way for the Army to shift its culture and make sure soldiers are physically fit.

“It’s going to help me tailor my training programs for my unit to prepare them for their mission, which is to fight and win our nation’s wars,” said CPT Christopher Buys.

Aughburns says being able to lead from the front means she must be physically fit.

“Me being a leader and me being the example, I have to set that standard. So, in order to do that, I have to be fit. In order to do that. I have to pass,” says Aughburns.

Soldiers will now be graded based on performance, but not on age or gender.

Starting in October active-duty soldiers will start conducting the test record.

