Advertisement

U.S. Army rolls out new fitness test

CPT Linda Aughburns throws a 10-pound medicine ball backward and overhead for distance.
CPT Linda Aughburns throws a 10-pound medicine ball backward and overhead for distance.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since 1980, the U.S Army’s physical fitness test will be getting a huge update.

The Army Combat Fitness Test will replace the Army’s old Physical Fitness Test, which was focused on how many sit-ups, push-ups, and how fast a soldier could run two miles.

“It’s more to the Army than just pushups, sit ups, and a two-mile run,” said CPT Linda Aughburns.

Troops with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade have started conducting biweekly diagnostic tests.

The Army Combat Fitness Test has become a great way for the Army to shift its culture and make sure soldiers are physically fit.

“It’s going to help me tailor my training programs for my unit to prepare them for their mission, which is to fight and win our nation’s wars,” said CPT Christopher Buys.

Aughburns says being able to lead from the front means she must be physically fit.

“Me being a leader and me being the example, I have to set that standard. So, in order to do that, I have to be fit. In order to do that. I have to pass,” says Aughburns.

Soldiers will now be graded based on performance, but not on age or gender.

Starting in October active-duty soldiers will start conducting the test record.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold

Latest News

Housing scarcity in Temple
Temple afflicted by scarcity of move-in ready homes
Deadly plane crash in Marlin
NTSB investigating deadly plane crash near Marlin Airport
File Graphic
Arrival of Facebook’s parent company has Temple leaders focusing on housing scarcity
Transformation Waco
Transformation Waco Contract