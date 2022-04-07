Advertisement

Wanted: Suspect in fatal shooting of Texas teen armed and dangerous

Seguin Police on Wednesday obtained arrest warrants charging Draven Rene Reyes, 20, with murder...
Seguin Police on Wednesday obtained arrest warrants charging Draven Rene Reyes, 20, with murder and aggravated assault in connection with a deadly shooting on April 4.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SEGUIN, Texas (KWTX) - Seguin Police on Wednesday obtained arrest warrants charging Draven Rene Reyes, 20, with murder and aggravated assault in connection with a deadly shooting on April 4.

Police said Reyes opened fire in the 600 block of N Vaughan Avenue, fatally wounding a teen.

Detectives learned Reyes and two other individuals drove by a park and Reyes fired multiple rounds at Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, 18, and another 18 year-old man as they sat near the basketball court at Park West.

Smith was fatally wounded and the other 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound.

This is an active, ongoing investigation and more arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information on the location of Draven Rene Reyes is encouraged to call the Seguin Police Department at 911 or (830) -379-2123.

Callers can also contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS).

Crime Stoppers has offered up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Reyes, considered to be armed and dangerous.

