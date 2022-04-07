Advertisement

Weather makes hot spots, flare ups a constant problem as crews battle Crittenberg Complex Fire at Fort Hood

The weather is making hot spots and flare ups a constant problem at Fort Hood as crews continue...
The weather is making hot spots and flare ups a constant problem at Fort Hood as crews continue to battle the Crittenberg Complex Fire.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Gordon Collier
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Crittenberg Complex Fire is technically 95 percent contained on post but the prevailing weather conditions are making hot spots and flares ups a constant problem for firefighters.

Low humidity and winds of more than 30 miles per hour are the perfect combination for turning smoldering embers into dangerous fires.

Thursday afternoon, a range control officer reported a brush fire near the OTR range on the north east part of the post.

Multiple Fort Hood crews were immediately called in to attack the fire.

“This is what we’re dealing with now at Fort Hood. These hot spots will continue to be a problem until we get a lot of rain,” said Fort Hood Fire Chief Andrew Lima.

At the same time the OTR fire flared, another small fire sparked several miles to the south.

The Killeen Fire Department was called in to help with that fire.

“The cooperation we’ve gotten from surrounding departments and the people of central Texas has been amazing,” Lima said.

The Fort Hood fire chief called in for an air drop utilizing helicopters at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Crews battling the Crittenberg Complex Fire at Fort Hood.
Crews battling the Crittenberg Complex Fire at Fort Hood.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)

“The helicopters help us reach areas that we can’t get to on the ground,” Lima said.

“We will hit this with everything we have because we don’t want this getting out of control.”

Fort Hood is home to more than 195,000 acres of training ranges, featuring a mix of brush, small and medium sized trees, and grass.

Firefighters here see no end in sight to long days and sleepless nights trying to keep wildfires under control .

“We need about a week of steady rain,” Lima said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas

Latest News

File Graphic
Texas teacher resigns after experiment leaves student with possible 3rd degree burns
FILE GRAPHIC
Copperas Cove Police find woman dead, man suffering from gunshot wound after responding to 911 call
A federal grand jury in El Paso returned an indictment charging Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, ...
Texas man indicted after kidnapping woman on his way to new job at detention center
Hewitt Police officers arrested Andrew Carter McCown, 25, about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on DWI over...
Robinson High coach arrested on DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon charges